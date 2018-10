KENT, N.Y. — New York State police are investigating a tractor-trailer on a New York highway.

Police say a car and a tractor-trailer collided early Monday on Interstate 84 in Kent, a town in Putnam County.

Eastbound lanes on the I-84 will be closed for an extended period of time east of exit 17.

Traffic will be detoured off exit 17, onto Route 52 to Route 311, then back to the I-84.