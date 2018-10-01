Child survives falling from 6th floor window in Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan -- A child is in stable condition after falling from the window of a sixth floor apartment at the Saint Nicholas Houses in Harlem.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the building on West 129th Street.

The little girl, believed to be 8 years old, fell from the window, along with an air conditioning window unit that was in place at the time.

Eyewitnesses say both tumbled down several stories to a lower roof that acting as a landing.

“If she lived on a different line, she would’ve fallen on to concrete,” said Tyrone Ball, an eyewitness. “It would’ve been a

totally different story, a tragedy.”

Saint Nicholas Houses is a NYCHA property. PIX11 reached out to NYCHA to ask if window guards were supposed to be in place. NYCHA would only say this is an ongoing investigation and deferred all calls to the police.

Eyewitness say the child appeared to have suffered an ankle injury. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

At last check, the girl is listed in stable condition. NYPD say it’s an ongoing investigation.