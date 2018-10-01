Cardi B to turn herself in to police for alleged fight at Queens strip club: police sources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Cardi B is expected to turn herself in to police Monday in connection to a fight at a Queens strip club, a police source said.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, will turn herself in to cops in Flushing, sources confirmed to PIX11.

Almánzar allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing on Aug. 29, said police sources. Cardi B was at the venue to watch a Migos performance when she told allegedly had members of her entourage to attack the women with bottles and chairs, TMZ reports.

The two women, who TMZ identified as Jade and Baddie Gi, required medical care following the attack.

One of the bartenders is believed to have slept with Almánzar’s husband Offset, a member of Migos, according to TMZ. The attack was "spontaneous" and was triggered after someone threw a drink.

Cardi B is from the Bronx and performed at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park over the weekend.

Almánzar will likely face reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges, TMZ reports.