Boy Scout dies day after driver plows into group on Long Island

MANORVILLE, N.Y. — A boy has died the day after a driver plowed into a group of Boy Scouts on Long Island.

Andrew McMorris, 12, died from his injuries after he and four other scout members were struck by a vehicle while they were hiking along the road in Manorville.

Thomas Murphy, 59, of Holbrook, was driving a 2016 Mercedes in Manorville just before 2 p.m. Sunday when he struck and injured the five scouts from Troop 161, according to Suffolk County police.

Murphy was taken into custody and faces drunken driving charges.

One scout, 15, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. Three other scouts, ages 15 and 16, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses said there were about a dozen scouts walking with adults. The driver remained at the scene.

Ryan DiBernardo of the Suffolk County Council, Boy Scouts of America confirmed one of the members died following “a vehicle-related incident while hiking” and offered condolences to the victim’s family.