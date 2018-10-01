Arrested: Man sought in attempted murder of Upstate NY officers and Brooklyn gunpoint robbery in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN— A man wanted for allegedly attempting to shoot and kill police in Upstate New York and committing an armed robbery in Brooklyn is now in custody, police said Monday.

Joshua Stuart, 42, was captured just after 5:30 p.m. in Brooklyn by the U.S. Marshals and taken into custody without incident, the NYPD said Monday.

UPDATE: The individual, who shot at police in Ellenville, NY on 9/28 and WANTED for an armed robbery this am in #BayRidge #Brooklyn. Has been apprehended without incident. Great job by all involved @NYPDBklynSouth #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/Vx0nThEgVF — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 1, 2018

The search intensified for Stuart, who was considered armed and dangerous by the NYPD, after police confirmed the suspect committed a gunpoint robbery in Bay Ridge.

The armed robbery happened around 9 a.m., Monday, at a tobacco shop on Third Avenue between 83rd and 84th streets, the NYPD Chief Dermont Shea stated in a tweet.

During the robbery, Stuart allegedly pulled out a firearm and stole a wallet from an employee, then he fled in a grey 2005 Honda Pilot.

The wallet contained $50 and credit cards, police said. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Stuart fled to Brooklyn after shooting several police officers in Upstate New York on Friday, according to police.

During that incident, police responded to reports of a man firing shots at Ellenville Regional Hospital, in the Catskill Mountains about 75 miles southwest of Albany.

State police said no one was injured in the early morning incident.

UPDATE: Joshua Stuart, the fugitive wanted for shooting at police Upstate and robbing a local smoke shop in #BayRidge earlier this morning has been CAUGHT by U.S. Marshals in #ParkSlope. Thank u @NYPDnews and everyone who called in w tips. Suspect was apprehended w/o incident. pic.twitter.com/x6T6CNx4XN — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) October 1, 2018