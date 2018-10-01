Crash temporarily closes all NJ-bound Lincoln Tunnel lanes

NEW JERSEY — All New Jersey-bound lanes on the Lincoln Tunnel were temporarily closed after a multivehicle crash Monday morning.

A black SUV was seen being towed from the scene around 8 a.m., AIR11 video showed. At least one other vehicle and multiple emergency responders remained.

An ambulance also responded. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The crash caused all New Jersey-bound lanes to close. Exclusive bus lanes to New York City were also closed.

Lanes reopened by 9 a.m.

During the closure, commuters traveling on outbound lanes were stuck at a complete standstill.

AIR11 is above the scene: