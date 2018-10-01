Adding big style to a small space

Let's face it, the average New York apartment is not only expensive, it's tiny. And to keep those tight quarters organized, functional and stylish is an feat. With the help of Marshall's, celebrity home designer Courtney Cachet uses her know-how to help one Bronx family maximize their space without compromising their style or breaking the bank. Check out her home redesign picks.
COURTNEY CACHET’S SHOPPING LIST
FURNITURE: CONVERTIBLE SOFA: GJEMENI
DECOR: BEDDING, PILLOWS, RUGS, DECOR: MARSHALLS
FABRIC/STORAGE BOXES: JOANN
ELECTRONICS
SUPERHEATED STEAM COUNTERTOP OVEN: SHARP ELECTRONICS
HISENSE ROKU TV
ALLURE WIRELESS SPEAKER: HARMON KARDON
TOWER FAN: LASKO
ART: ARTSUGAR.CO
PAINT: SHERWIN WILLIAMS “ALABASTER”