Adding big style to a small space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's face it, the average New York apartment is not only expensive, it's tiny. And to keep those tight quarters organized, functional and stylish is an feat. With the help of Marshall's, celebrity home designer Courtney Cachet uses her know-how to help one Bronx family maximize their space without compromising their style or breaking the bank. Check out her home redesign picks.

COURTNEY CACHET’S SHOPPING LIST

FURNITURE: CONVERTIBLE SOFA: GJEMENI

DECOR: BEDDING, PILLOWS, RUGS, DECOR: MARSHALLS

FABRIC/STORAGE BOXES: JOANN

ELECTRONICS

SUPERHEATED STEAM COUNTERTOP OVEN: SHARP ELECTRONICS

HISENSE ROKU TV

ALLURE WIRELESS SPEAKER: HARMON KARDON

TOWER FAN: LASKO

ART: ARTSUGAR.CO

PAINT: SHERWIN WILLIAMS “ALABASTER”