Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says she’s a sexual assault victim

Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh remains strong despite allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him that have prompted the reopening of his FBI background check and a delay in his Senate confirmation vote.

“Not a single parent whose young daughters Judge Kavanaugh has coached in basketball has come forward and said, ‘You know what, I now have second thoughts,'” Conway told CNN “State of the Union” anchor Jake Tapper.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Conway also said that she doesn’t expect Kavanaugh to be “held responsible” for the consequences of the #MeToo movement, adding that she too is a victim of sexual assault.

“I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape,” she said. “That — I’m a victim of sexual assault.”

“This is the first time I have ever heard you talk about something personal like that,” Tapper told Conway. “And I’m really sorry.”

Conway, who serves as counselor to President Donald Trump, told Tapper that women who come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct should “all be heard in courts of law.”

“They should be heard in depositions,” she said. “They should be heard in proceedings. Those who — who can prosecute, those who have civil and or criminal causes of action should pursue that.”

Conway also said that the support Kavanaugh received from Republican as well as Democratic women remains steady just days after he he vehemently denied the allegations in public testimony at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. One of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, also testified about her allegation at the hearing.

“And many people do [believe Kavanaugh], including the 100 women who still stand with him, many of whom didn’t vote for President Trump, who nominated Brett Kavanaugh, a number of them who, frankly, are Democrats and will tell you that, who have been out there writing op-eds, giving sworn testimony,” she said.