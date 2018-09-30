The Big Chocolate Show returns to NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — The Big Chocolate Show took over The New Yorker hotel this weekend, putting the best and most exotic chocolates all under one roof.

Many of the chocolate shops sampling their goods are local.

"We have something here called the New York City Street Nut Bar that's very popular," said Joan Coukos of Chocolate Moderne.

"We make everything on West 20th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues."

Other samples included peanut butter and jelly chocolate from Brooklyn Born Chocolate and homemade s'mores from Hudson Valley Marshmallow Company in Beacon.

"We get to torch up s'mores to order," said Hudson Valley pastry chef Danielle Falcon. "It's kind of an interactive experience. It's kind of a show."

"In my mind, it's almost a health food in that regard, when you eat good-quality chocolate," said Jeff Abella, owner of Moka Origins in Pennsylvania.

Chocolate Week NYC runs from Sept. 28 through Oct. 5.

For deals throughout the week, visit chocolateweek.nyc.