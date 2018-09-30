NYPD looking for suspect in groping of 12-year-old girl in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — The New York Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of groping a 12-year-old girl while she was walking.

Authorities say the girl was in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and West 193rd Street in the Bronx on Wednesday shortly before 5:30 p.m. when she noticed a man taking photos of her from behind.

The man then came up to her and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing on Jerome Avenue.

Police have asked for help identifying him. He’s about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. The man has dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).