News Closeup: NYC Public Schools

New York City has the largest public School system in the nation with more than one million students, 75 thousand teachers and 18 hundred schools across the five boroughs.

The system contains several selective specialized high schools and operates with a budget of nearly 25 billion dollars.

But it has also been struggling with widespread disparity in academic achievement in recent years, containing some of the best performing public schools in the country as well as some of the worst. It is also noted to be one of the most racially and economically segregated systems in the U.S.

We hear from Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, the man tasked with raising the economic bar for all New York City public school children. He talks about his achievements following his first six months in the role, as well as his goals and initiatives going forward.