Man found dead in Jamaica Bay: police

BELLE HARBOR, Queens — Police are investigating the death of a man after he was found in Jamaica Bay Sunday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police responded to a call about an aided person in the water in the vicinity of Beach Channel Drive and Beach 134th Street in Belle Harbor, authorities said.

NYPD Harbor officers responded and found an adult man unconscious and unresponsive in the water, said police.

He was removed from the water and pronounced dead, said police.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.