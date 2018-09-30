LI diocese investigates sex abuse allegations against priest

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — A Catholic priest is stepping away from his official duties while diocese officials investigate allegations of sexual abuse and unwanted physical contact dating back to the 1980s.

Newsday reports the Diocese of Rockville Center, which covers Long Island, will be looking into the allegations against Msgr. William Breslawski, who has been serving as the pastor of the Church of Saint Anthony of Padua in Rocky Point, New York.

The diocese said a letter had come on Sept. 25 accusing Breslawski of sexually abusing a boy in seventh or eighth grade in 1980 and referencing a previous complaint about it that had been made in 2002. Another complaint in 2002 said Breslawski had unwanted contact with an adult in 1984.

A message left at Breslawski’s church seeking comment was not returned.