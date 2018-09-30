Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian in New Jersey

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — Authorities say a man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in New Jersey almost a week ago.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said Saturday that 47-year-old Raphael Ramos of Midland Park is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Edward Rao, 54, of Hawthorne was struck at about around 7:20 p.m. last Monday in Ridgewood and pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Officials said a dark sport utility vehicle fled the scene. Prosecutors sent a Twitter message thanking “all on #socialmedia” for their help in the investigation.

Ramos, a mail carrier, was taken to Bergen County jail pending a court appearance Monday; a listed number for his address was disconnected and it’s unclear whether he has an attorney.