1 dead, 1 critically injured in Brooklyn house fire

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn home Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to a report of a residential fire at about 10:35 a.m. in Cypress Hills.

The blaze started on the second floor of 53 Hale Ave, fire officials tweeted out.

BKLYN ALL HANDS 53 HALE AVE, PRIVATE DWELLING FIRE ON 2 FLR, UNDER CONTROL — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) September 30, 2018

Fire officials removed a 24-year-old man and an adult woman from the house, police said.

They were both taken to the hospital where the male was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

The woman was transferred to another hospital in critical condition.