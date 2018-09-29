Thieves sought in gunpoint robbery at Staten Island deli: police

TOMPKINSVILLE, Staten Island — Police are searching for the two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at a Staten Island deli Friday afternoon.

At about 2:45 p.m., police said two men approached the victim at the Abounaji Deli and Grocery at Victory Boulevard in Staten Island from behind the doorway.

One of the men entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the 48-year-old victim, said police.

The victim complied and both men fled on foot with $400.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).