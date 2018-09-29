Rutgers student struck and killed in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A Rutgers University student was struck and killed in New Jersey Friday night.

Cory Aufiero, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after police say he was struck along George Street near Albany and Somerset streets in New Brunswick, police said.

Investigation determined Aufiero lost his footing and stumbled onto the street, where he was struck by David Stewart at about 9:30 p.m., said police.

Stewart, 36, was driving west on George Street during the time of the incident, said police.

Stewart was issued a summons for driving with a suspended New Jersey license.