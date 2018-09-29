Queens infant-stabbing suspect apologizes, says she mistook the victims for wolves: Daily News

FLUSHING, Queens — The woman accused of stabbing three infants and two adults at an unlicensed day care facility in Queens said she mistook the victims for wolves,” in an exclusive interview with the Daily News. Yu Fen Wang, a 52-year-old employee at the residential facility, was charged with five counts of attempted murder for the Sept. 20 attack, according to police.

The victims—two girls and a boy, plus two adults—were transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

“I don’t know why I did such a thing or what I was thinking about,” Wang told the Daily News. “At the moment, I thought they were not babies, but wolves.”

The babies ranged in age from 3 days to 1 month at the time of the rampage, the Queens district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Wang said to the Daily News. “I hope [the babies] didn’t get hurt. I hope they are okay.”

The 31-year-old father of one of the children tried to intervene and was stabbed in the leg, according to officials.

Wang also stabbed a 63-year-old female co-worker eight times, officials told PIX11 News.

According to authorities, there were nine children and their parents at the location during the time of the incident. Sources believe the 13-day-old and month-old infants were born at the facility.

When police arrived to the scene, they discovered Wang in the basement kitchen floor unconscious.

She had caused a wound that appeared to be self inflicted on her wrist, and was taken into a custody for a psychiatric evaluation, authorities said.

Wang is being held on Rikers Island.

“I hope to redeem myself,” she told the Daily News. “If time could be reversed, I hope I just didn’t commit such a mistake and just be a good person.”

CNN contributed to this report.