Pregnant woman who evacuated during Florence gives birth on Long Island

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y — A pregnant woman forced to evacuate her home in North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence is heading back home with a new family member.

Jennifer Williams, her husband and their three children evacuated to Breezy Point in Queens earlier this month ahead of the storm that flooded cities in North and South Carolina.

Williams was 38 weeks pregnant at the time.

Jennifer delivered a healthy baby girl at Mercy Medical Center on Long Island on Sept. 20.

The newborn has three older siblings, two sisters and a brother.

The family is heading back home to assess the damage, but before leaving, the hospital staff threw the family a send-off party Friday.