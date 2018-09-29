Midtown bar changes name to honor Mets captain David Wright

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — As Mets captain David Wright is set to play his last game with the team at Citi Field Saturday, one Midtown bar has changed their name to celebrate his career.

Foley's on West 33rd Street will be calling itself "Wright's" this weekend as fans watch his final game.

If you head over to Wright's, be sure to order the "David Wright Sandwich." A portion of the money from every sandwich sold will be donated to the third baseman's charitable foundation this weekend.

Watch Wright play his final game Saturday at 7 p.m. on PIX11.