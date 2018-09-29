LIVE ON PIX11: David Wright plays last game with the Mets at Citi Field

If you cannot view the player above, click here to watch the game.

NEW YORK — If you ask any Mets fan what they think of David Wright they would most likely say he is the “heart and soul” of the Mets.

They would then say it’s a shame what injuries did to the captain in the latter part of his career.

On Saturday, Wright takes the field for the last time as a member of the New York Mets.

While he’s not calling it a retirement, Wright and the Mets say injuries will prevent him from playing baseball any longer.

Drafted by the Mets in 2001, Wright made his major league debut with the Amazins on July 21, 2004 at Shea Stadium.

In his 14 years in the big leagues, Wright would become a seven-time All-Star, a member of the 30-30 club, a two-time Gold Glove winner and two-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award.

Wright holds the Mets franchise records for RBIs, doubles, runs scored, a .296 average, 242 home runs and extra base hits amongst other categories. The one thing he doesn’t hold? A World Series ring.

During Wright’s tenure, the Mets flirted with the World Series in 2006 followed by their collapse in 2007 — A year in which the Mets would finish the season 5-12 and miss the postseason. Wright and the Amazins would reach the World Series in 2015, but fall to the Kansas City Royals in five games.

Many would credit Wright’s return from spinal stenosis as a catalyst for that World Series birth. But just like former Yankees baseman Don Mattingly, it is that spinal stenosis that ultimately cost him his career.

The last time Wright played a full season was back in 2012 when he was 29 years old. At 35, he has dealt with a whole slew of problems, including a left rotator cuff injury, a strained right hamstring, a stress fracture in his back and a right shoulder impingement. He has also undergone procedures for the spinal stenosis and neck surgery.

Wright made his first appearance since 2016 as a pinch hitter during Friday night’s game against the Marlins.

Ahead of the Saturday’s game, Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed Sept. 29, 2018 to be known as David Wright Day in the city.

In honor of #OurCaptain, I do hereby proclaim Saturday, September 29th, 2018 in the City of New York as David Wright Day. pic.twitter.com/qxD6RYQERR — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 29, 2018

Mets fans will honor the captain at Citi Field as he takes the field one last time, a fitting tribute to a man who meant a lot to the team and the fans who adore the Amazins.

PIX11 Sports Producer Bret Callahan contributed to this report.