Cops thwart NJ teen’s suicide-by-cop attempt

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark police stopped a 13-year-old boy’s suicide-by-cop attempt Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call regarding an attempted suicide at about 5:45 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of Treacy Avenue in Newark, officials said.

When they arrived, police said family members advised them that the boy had a fake gun in his waist with intentions of pointing it toward them in an attempt to have police shoot him, according to authorities.

Emergency crews were able to convince the teen to voluntarily surrender the weapon, said officials.

He was taken to the hospital where he was evaluated.

“Suicide by cop is an attempt to provoke a deadly response from police officers,” said Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose. “This is the desired outcome in such situations, with the collaborative efforts of the juvenile’s family and the police, it ended without incident.”