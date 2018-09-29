Alleged Long Island con man strikes again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSLYN ESTATES, N.Y. — A con man on Long Island is at it again, his latest victim is a Rosyln Estates homeowner.

Doris Aptekar paid a contractor $4,700 to redo her kitchen but she was left with the wrong countertop. Before the kitchen was even finished, the contractor disappeared.

The story sounded familiar to her banker who pointed out her contractor, Konstantine Sousouris, was the subject of PIX11's 'What a Shame' story last July

Sousouris was arrested and faced numerous charges in the past but is back... charming and scamming unsuspecting homeowners again.

"He was an endearing kind of man," Aptekar said. "He brought me Greek pies, he brought me flowers."

In the past, Sousouris pretended to be his brother-in-law, Kostas Manasakas, who owns Superior Stone in West Babylon to get jobs.

In the Arnold Diaz piece the real Kostas Manasakas agreed to help out a woman who had been scammed.

Aptekar says he has agreed to help her with some of the labor needed to finish her kitchen.

But can't reimburse her the money she lost... she Hope's police catch up with Sousouris.

"I think he should do community restitution and pay back every penny owed," Aptekar said.

If you think you may also be a victim you are urged to call Nassau County Police at (516) 573-7524.