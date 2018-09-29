Banks targeted in citywide skimming spree: police

NEW YORK — Authorities are searching for the two men accused of installing skimming devices inside bank ATMs throughout the city.

Police responded to reports of five incidents between June 16 and Aug. 16.

According to police reports, two men installed skimming devices inside of bank ATMs and were last seen removing the device a few days later.

During an incident on Aug. 10, a service technician found the skimming device when he was servicing the machine, police said.

Later that week, police said a woman received a report from her bank that fraudulent charges of about $2,900 were withdrawn from an ATM inside the Cathay Bank in Sunset Park. She was in possession of her ATM card.

The following incidents were reported to police:

Incident 1: On June 16, an unknown individual installed a skimming device inside the ATM in East West Bank on 208 Canal Street. The device was removed on June 22nd.

Incident 2: On Jul. 4, two individuals installed a skimming device inside an ATM at the Cathay Bank at 41-48 Main Street in Queens.

Incident 3: On Jul. 27, an unknown individual installed a skimming device inside an ATM at the Cathay Bank at 18 East Broadway. He was last seen removing the device the next day.

Incident 4: On Aug. 10, a skimming device was installed inside the ATM of the Cathay Bank at 5402 Eight Avenue. A technician found the device while servicing the machine.

Incident 5: on Aug. 16, the female victim was contacted by her bank that fraudulent charges were withdrawn from an ATM at a Sunset Park Cathay bank

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).