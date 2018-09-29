Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

4-year-old boy found dead in Brooklyn, brother in custody: police

Posted 8:11 AM, September 29, 2018, by , Updated at 09:01AM, September 29, 2018

BROOKLYN — A man was taken into custody after his 4-year-old brother was found dead outside a Brooklyn apartment early Saturday.

At about 3:30 a.m., Shimron Smith was found unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard of an apartment building along Nostrand Avenue in the 2400 block in the neighborhood bordering Midwood and Flatlands, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

His 20-year-old brother has been taken into custody for questioning, said police.

Investigation remains ongoing.