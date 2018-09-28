Woman raped on front lawn of her Long Island home: police

FREEPORT, NY — A woman was raped in Freeport early Friday while walking to her home, police said.

She was attacked on her front lawn sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., officials said.

No arrests have been made, police said. They have not released any information about the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.