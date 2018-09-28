Store employees get into altercation with robbers at Bronx Family Dollar: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police are searching for two men who got into an altercation with store employees during a robbery at a Bronx Family Dollar.

On Wednesday, two men entered the Family Dollar store on 2105 Clinton Ave. and placed numerous items inside of plastic bags, attempting to leave the location without paying for them, police said.

When store employees prevented one of them from leaving, one of the alleged robbers displayed a syringe and threatened to stab them, according to police.

A physical altercation broke out as the men tried to get past the employees, said cops.

They eventually got away and fled north on Clinton Avenue with 23 packages of boxers and 15 bottles of air fresheners, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).