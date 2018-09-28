Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Pumpkin Palooza: cool pumpkin foods to taste this fall

Posted 9:48 PM, September 28, 2018,

Fall is officially here, which means so is the festive food.

From pumpkin pie to pumpkin hummus, there's plenty of tasty new treats to check out. Thrillist Editor Amber Sutherland-Namako shares a list of pumpkin products to grab across the tri-state area.

Here's a list of pumpkin items to try this season: 

Norwegian Baked Crispbread: Available online and at retailers like Zabar's on the Upper West Side and Shelsky's in Cobble Hill for about $9.

Murray's Preserved Pumpkin: Available at Murray's cheese for $7.99 and online.

Hummus And Bagel Co. : Pumpkin pie dessert hummus is available at their Tribeca, Chelsea, and Midtown West locations for $5.

Sugar Sweet Sunshine: Pumpkin pie cupcake sells for $2.50 at their Lower East Side location.

La Colombe: Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte sells for $2.99 at La Colombe locations citywide.

Coney Island Freaktoberfest: Six-packs are available at major retailers and smaller markets citywide for around $10.