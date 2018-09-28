Police arrest Bronx man in disappearance of 12-year-old girl; child still missing

Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. — Police have arrested a New York City man in connection with the disappearance of a 12-year-old upstate New York girl.

Malaya M. Johnson was abducted in Hudson Falls on Sept. 26, 2018, according to an Amber Alert issued the following day.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that 19-year-old George Torres of the Bronx was arrested Thursday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Police Chief Scott Gillis of Hudson Falls, New York says the girl, Malaya Johnson, used social media to connect with Torres.

Authorities say Malaya arranged for Torres to pick her up after school Wednesday and drive her to New York City. They say he left her at the Staten Island Ferry on Thursday.

Malaya has not been located. Torres was being held at Washington County Jail. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Malaya M. Johnson was abducted in Hudson Falls on Sept. 26, 2018, according to an Amber Alert issued the following day. She was last seen getting into a red two-door sedan Ford Mustang, like the one pictured.

