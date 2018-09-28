New Rochelle student treated for tuberculosis, officials say

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — An elementary school student in New Rochelle has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, the school district announced Thursday.

The New Rochelle School District said the child who attends Columbus Elementary School “is being treated, is not at school and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The Westchester County Department of Health said the risk of exposure to the infection is low and they are working to identify students and staff potentially exposed and who should be evaluated and tested.

Staff and parents or guardians of potentially exposed children will be notified Friday. Notifications of free testing will also be given at a later date.

The Department of Health advises that the tuberculosis infection would only be transmitted to those in close contact with an infected person for a “long period” of time.