Man tries to carjack mother’s car in Chelsea with baby in the backseat

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- The NYPD arrested 32-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez of Queens Friday after he allegedly tried to carjack a mother’s car in Chelsea with her baby in the backseat.

“He said, ‘get out of the car, I have a knife’,” explained the mother, who did not want to be identified publicly.

Police tell PIX11 News, Rodriguez approached the mother’s parked car Thursday afternoon in Chelsea, pulled out a knife, and demanded she hand over the vehicle.

The mother told the suspect her baby was in the back, and when he turned to look, she stood up and scared him away.

Police arrested Rodriguez Friday morning. He faces several criminal charges including endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a weapon and first degree robbery.