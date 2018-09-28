Legionella bacteria found in schools in New Jersey town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Testing found legionella bacteria in the water systems of all, but three of the public schools in West Orange, New Jersey.

Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia, which can be fatal in extreme cases.

There are no confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in West Orange schools or in the township.

The Superintendent is taking steps to make sure all students are safe.

“We want to make sure everybody is safe we want to make sure the water is safe,” Superintendent Jeff Rutzsky told PIX11 News.

Water bottles will be provided for drinking water inside schools.

Rutzsky also explained, “We’re doing filters, changing out piping and then the chlorination process.”

The school districts hope to have the water systems cleaned out and re-tested in a few weeks.

The schools that tested negative for Legionella were Liberty Middle School, Betty Maddalena Early Learning Center, and Kelly Elementary School.