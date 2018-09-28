How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Victoria Bartley says there has been a massive leak in her lobby at the Cyprus Hill Houses. She’s sick of the soggy situation so she reached out to PIX11 on Facebook.

“I get sick of of the flies and mosquitos in the lobby," Bartley said. "Then the mice came, then the water bugs. I said hell no, I’m calling PIX11."

A NYCHA spokesperson says, "Staff have repaired the leak and are patching up the ceiling in the lobby today. We apologize for any inconvenience to our residents and will continue to monitor."

