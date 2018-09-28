Heavy rainfall may cause flooding in tri-state

NEW YORK — With heavy rain pouring through the tri-state area, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for New York City Friday morning.

The warning is expected to last through 7:30 a.m. and includes the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Up to 2 inches of rain could fall in the tri-state area, creating flooded streets.

The rain is expected to clear later in the afternoon, with a high of 66.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for parts of northeast New Jersey, New York City, and portions of Connecticut.

Those driving are advised to turn around when encountering flooded roads and to report flooded to your local law enforcement agency.