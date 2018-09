Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — High school students in our area can dream big — Disney big!

The Disney Dreamers Academy is a unique program for high schoolers with ambition, excitement and hopes for the future. It's a four-day event that has them returning home with the motivation, guidance and skills to help make their dreams come true.

Students ages 13 to 19 can apply for the 2019 Academy class here.