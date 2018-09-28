× David Wright returns to Mets lineup Saturday; watch historic game on PIX11

NEW YORK — David Wright is preparing to ride off into the sunset on Saturday night.

Wright will don his iconic New York Mets No. 5 for the final time against the Miami Marlins before the home town faithful at Citi Field on Sept. 29.

Following the game, Wright is expected to announce his retirement at the end of the 2018 season, according to multiple reports.

Wright, 35, has been plagued by injuries since being diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015. Those injuries have limited his playing time and kept him off the field since May 2016.

Earlier this month, at a news conference announcing his last game, Wright was asked about his injuries and if he could play a 162-game schedule.

“The way I feel right now and then everything the doctors have told me there’s not going to be an improvement,” said Wright. “So yeah, I don’t see that (playing everyday) as a possibility.”

The Mets used the 38th pick in the 2001 Major League Baseball draft to acquire Wright.

Three years later, he made his major league debut on July 21 against the Montreal Expos. Wright played in 69 games his rookie season finishing with a .293 batting average, 14 home runs, and 40 runs batted in.

In 2006, Wright led the team to the brink of a World Series appearance. He finished the regular season hitting .311, 26 home runs, and 116 runs batted in. In the National League Division Series he hit .333 with 4 runs batted in. In the seven-game National League Championship Series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals Wright struggled hitting .160.

Following that season, Wright would continue on-field personal success while the Mets organization fell into mediocrity, until 2015. Wright was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring. While rehabbing from that injury, he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

Wright returned to the Mets in August 2015 in dramatic fashion, hitting a home run in his first at-bat against the Philadelphia Phillies. He would help the team make the post-season for the second time during his career, reaching the World Series where they lost to the Kansas City Royals in five games.

In June 2016, Wright was placed on the disabled list with a herniated disc in his neck. He missed the remainder of that season and the entire 2017 season.

Wright spent those years undergoing surgeries for injuries and, when healthy, working to return to the major league.

Wright has played his entire professional career with the Mets. In 13 seasons he has compiled a career batting average of .296, 242 homes, 970 runs batted in and has 1,777 career hits. He is a seven-time All-Star, won two Gold Gloves and Silver Slugger awards, and in 2007 joined the 30/30 club.

He is also the Mets career leader in hits, runs batter in, doubles, total bases runs scored, walks, strikeouts and extra-base hits.

