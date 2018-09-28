Colombian veterinarian pleads guilty in Brooklyn court to surgically implanting heroin in puppies

BROOKLYN — A Colombian veterinarian plead guilty Friday in Brooklyn Federal Court for smuggling heroin into the United States in puppies, officials said in a statement.

Andres Lopez Elorez, 39, of Colombia, allegedly surgically implanted liquid heroin into the bellies of puppies before they were sent to the U.S. Once the puppies arrived to the states, the heroin was surgically removed from their bodies.

Officials said alongside his co-conspirators, Elorez imported one kilogram of heroin into the U.S. between Sept. 8, 2004 and Jan. 1, 2005.

Elorez was extradited to the U.S. in May 2018.

Elorez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum of life in prison. Once he completes his sentence, Elorez faces deportation, according to officials.

The case is being handled by the Office’s International Narcotics and Money Laundering Section.