Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It's the annual event that brings women of colors and families together.

The Circle of Sisters event will have artists like Brandi, Wendy Williams, En Vogue and Vivian Green ranging in a wide range of panels. There is also a highly-anticipated sit-down with Bobby Brown.

Oji sits down with WBLS radio personality Deja Vu and assistant program director Cynthia Smith to find out what's in store this weekend and how much the event has grown.