Campaign launched to rename Brooklyn building after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

She’s become a folk hero larger than Paul Bunyan or Chuck Norris.

Known for her epic workouts, real-life action figure, and standing up for women’s rights on the supreme court…although not necessarily in that order.

Now the Notorious RBG, also known as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could have her name on a Brooklyn building.

“It’s just important that in this climate we look at how do we name our permanent fixtures by those who have been permanently part of the success of this country,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Adams proposed the idea to rename the Brooklyn Municipal Building for Justice Ginsburg.

After growing up in Flatbush as the daughter of Jewish immigrants, Adams says Ginsburg’s Brooklyn roots reached all the way to Washington.

“They say that there’s a part of Brooklyn in all of us. And I believe that she brought her teenage years of volunteering in the Jewish organizations of Brooklyn, her time at Madison High School, her time of growing up here. She brought a global view when she sat on the court and understood that diversity is what made this country.”

An official renaming would require an executive order from Mayor de Blasio, just as the Mayor did when he renamed the Manhattan Municipal Building in honor of former Mayor David Dinkins.

The Mayor’s Office issued a statement saying, “There’s no question that Justice Ginsburg’s life and her legacy of public service epitomizes the very best of what makes New York great. The Administration has received Borough President Adams’ letter and is reviewing his request.”

At 85-years-young, Ginsburg is currently the oldest Justice on the Supreme Court. The two-time cancer survivor says she’ll continue to serve as long as she can do the job at a high level.

Judging by her workouts, she won’t be slowing down anytime soon. To help bolster the Borough President’s case you can sign the petition on Change.org/rbg