JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A man is dead after he was slashed in Queens Thursday night, police said.

Police said that at about 9:30 p.m. two men got into an argument at Roosevelt Avenue and 80th Street in Jackson Heights.

One man, 32, then slashed the other man in his 30s across the neck, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities took the alleged slasher into custody, said cops.

Police are unsure of the cause of the fight.