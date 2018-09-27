Trump backs Kavanaugh, calls Supreme Court nominee’s testimony ‘powerful, honest’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump is backing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling the judge's testimony during a Senate hearing "powerful, honest, and riveting." Trump is declaring, "The Senate must vote!"

Trump defended his nominee on Twitter on Thursday shortly after the extraordinary hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee concluded.

The president says the Democrats' "search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist."

Kavanaugh defiantly denied allegations he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were high school students. Ford testified earlier in the day that she was "100 percent" certain Kavanaugh assaulted her.

Trump's statement came as the Senate Judiciary Committee adjourned after more than eight hours.

Blasey Ford testified first Thursday, saying that she had been terrified to come forward but felt that it was her civic duty. She says Kavanaugh pinned her against a bed when they were in high school, grinded against her and tried to take off her clothes. She says she considers it attempted rape.

Kavanaugh testified afterward, forcefully denying that he had sexually assaulted anyone and saying Democrats were trying to ruin his life.

The panel is set to vote Friday on whether to recommend Kavanaugh's nomination move forward to the full Senate.