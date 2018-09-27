× Train service resumes after debris fire on Manhattan Bridge causes delays during Thursday morning commute

NEW YORK — Service has resumed after debris fire on the Manhattan Bridge caused delays on the several train lines during the Thursday morning commute.

Debris fire on the bridge caused smoke, prompting fire officials to investigate the scene, causing delays on the B, N and Q lines.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, NYCT subway tweeted out.

Train service has since resumed.

The B, N and Q trains run through the Manhattan Bridge, connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan.