Students head back to class as mold cleanup continues at Yonkers school

YONKERS, N.Y. — Nearly 600 Yonkers students will return to class as remediation continues after mold forced an emergency evacuation at their school earlier this week.

A leak in the school’s roof over the past calendar year tested positive for mold severe enough to spur an immediate evacuation order Monday, school officials told parents, leaving them frustrated and worried.

School officials for P.S. 15, or Paideia School, initially told parents that students would have no class for one day, then the school closure was extended to two days.

“Well they should have looked at this before school started because now the kids are missing school,” said grandparent Mercedes Correa.

“If there was a leak, they should have known to check for mold,” said parent Fatmira Hoxhaj.

As the remediation continues, the Yonkers School District put out a plan, instructing parents on where their children will be placed.

All students from Pre-K through grades four are expected to report to the Robert C. Dodson School at 105 Avondale Rd., about a mile away from Paideia School.

Students will report to the cafeteria where they will be picked up by their P.S. 15 teachers and brought to their classrooms.

All students in grades five through eight will receive instruction at St. Bartholomew’s School at 278 Saw Mill River Rd., about four miles away from P.S. 15. Students will report to their assigned classrooms as directed by Paideia 15 staff.

Transportation will remain the same as it was for P.S. 15.

