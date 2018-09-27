Shots fired during car stop, prompting street closures on West Side Highway

MANHATTAN — Police have closed a portion of the West Side Highway after shots were fired during a car stop Thursday, officers said.

According to police, a car stop was conducted in the vicinity of 12th Avenue and West 46th Street when shots were fired.

The highway between West 56th Street and West 42nd Street have closed to traffic in both directions, police said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

It was not immediately made available as to who fired the shots.

No one was injured, said police.