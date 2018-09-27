Police identify alleged gunman wanted in shooting death of man in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Authorities have identified the gunman allegedly involved in the shooting death of a man in the Bronx.

Tony Clark is accused of shooting Sylvester Paul and trying to hit him with a vehicle during a dispute on Gun Hill Road near Fenton Avenue, bordering the Pelham Gardens and Baychester neighborhoods on Sept. 24, said police.

Paul, 46, then went into a nearby deli seeking help, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, police released an image of Clark in hopes of the public assisting in his arrest.

🚨WANTED FOR HOMICIDE🚨 On September 24, 2018 at approx 11:30pm in front of 1450 E. Gun Hill Rd; Tony Clark did shoot the victim one time causing his death. Call☎️ the 49Pct Detective Squad if you have info at 718-918-2038, all calls kept anonymous #Bronx pic.twitter.com/TBWbBZcRzq — NYPD 49th Precinct (@NYPD49Pct) September 26, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s 49th Precinct at 718-918-2038. All calls will remain anonymous.