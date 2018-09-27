Police identify alleged gunman wanted in shooting death of man in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Authorities have identified the gunman allegedly involved in the shooting death of a man in the Bronx.
Tony Clark is accused of shooting Sylvester Paul and trying to hit him with a vehicle during a dispute on Gun Hill Road near Fenton Avenue, bordering the Pelham Gardens and Baychester neighborhoods on Sept. 24, said police.
Paul, 46, then went into a nearby deli seeking help, according to police.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, police released an image of Clark in hopes of the public assisting in his arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s 49th Precinct at 718-918-2038. All calls will remain anonymous.