People watching Ford-Kavanaugh hearing include those mid-flight

NEW YORK — People across the world watched on Thursday as Christine Blasey Ford testified about a sexual assault she said Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh committed against her more than 30 years ago.

Those viewers include people mid-flight.

Zette Emmons shared an image with CNN of several TVs — all screens in view, in fact — of her view on JetBlue flight 415 from New York City’s Kennedy International Airport to San Francisco.

Every screen showed people watching Blasey Ford’s testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

New York Times columnist Ron Lieber tweeted that he saw a similar scene on his flight from Kennedy Airport to Salt Lake City.