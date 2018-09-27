New York-area airport workers on track for wage hikes

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Thousands of workers at New York-area airports are on the verge of being approved for wage hikes that would pay them $19 per hour by 2023.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is scheduled to vote Thursday on a measure authorizing the increases.

Privately employed airport employees who work in concessions, baggage handling, transportation and other jobs make between $10 and $11 per hour. The Port Authority says that has led to a more than 30 percent annual turnover rate.

The authority runs LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty International airports as well as Stewart Airport north of New York City.

The vote follows a three-month public comment period. Some business owners said the higher wage rates could force them to have to lay off workers.