Man shot and killed in Queens: police

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A man was shot and killed in Queens Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call of a male shot in the vicinity of 133rd Street and Sutter Avenue in South Ozone Park at about 8:15 p.m.

When they arrived, authorities found an unconscious 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso, said cops.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the victim was hanging out with a group when he crossed the street to speak to another individual in a separate group.

After their conversation, the victim crossed the street to return to his group when he was shot, said police.

Police are looking for a man who may have left in a white sedan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).