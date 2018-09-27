IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord: Supporters take to Twitter during Ford-Kavanaugh hearing

WASHINGTON — As Christine Blasey Ford delivered her opening statement at a Senate Judiciary Hearing, recounting the sexual assault she said occurred at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, supporters took to Twitter with the hashtag #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord.
“I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school,” Ford said as she began her testimony.
Ford accuses Kavanaugh of assaulting her during a high school party between 1983 and ’84. During the attack, Ford said the Supreme Court nominee attempted to take off her clothing and covered her mouth. She testified that she believed he intended to rape her and feared he might accidentally kill her.
While Ford recounted her memories of the sexual assault, her supporters took to Twitter to share #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord.
Among the supporters is actress Alyssa Milano, who popularized the hashtag #MeToo, initially created by Tarana Burke. Milano is present at the hearing.