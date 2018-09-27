IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord: Supporters take to Twitter during Ford-Kavanaugh hearing

WASHINGTON — As Christine Blasey Ford delivered her opening statement at a Senate Judiciary Hearing, recounting the sexual assault she said occurred at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, supporters took to Twitter with the hashtag #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord.

“I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school,” Ford said as she began her testimony.

Ford accuses Kavanaugh of assaulting her during a high school party between 1983 and ’84. During the attack, Ford said the Supreme Court nominee attempted to take off her clothing and covered her mouth. She testified that she believed he intended to rape her and feared he might accidentally kill her.

While Ford recounted her memories of the sexual assault, her supporters took to Twitter to share #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord.

Among the supporters is actress Alyssa Milano, who popularized the hashtag #MeToo, initially created by Tarana Burke. Milano is present at the hearing.

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/vkJ1NYU6pt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

Listening to this women’s voice shake as she pushes through this moment…my heart. 💔#WeBelieveDrFord #WeBelieveSurvivors #metooMVMT — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) September 27, 2018

“Sexual assault victims should be able to decide for themselves whether their private experience is made public.” – Dr. Christine Blasey Ford #KavanaughHearings #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) September 27, 2018

Searing. Powerful. Brave. The details of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony are heart-wrenching to hear. I hope every single Senator not only watches, but listens. Thank you Dr. Ford for your courage. #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord pic.twitter.com/xERtUm5kSE — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 27, 2018

Am I tearing up at #ProfessorFord's description of the sexual assault she endured? YES. Do #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord? YES. There is no reason other than the truth that she would be up there in front of the world.#KavanaughHearings — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 27, 2018

Watching Dr. Christine Blasey Ford hold back tears already, before she's even spoken, is breaking my heart. This is what true heroism looks like. I'm in awe of her courage and selflessness. #IBelieveChristineBlaseyFord — ella dawson (@brosandprose) September 27, 2018