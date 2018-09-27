Video: Group grabs man’s toddler daughter in the Bronx, shoots him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A group of men grabbed a father's toddler daughter and then shot the dad, police said.

The man was on University Avenue with his 3-year-old daughter on Monday when a group of three men with guns walked up and fired at the dad, an NYPD spokesperson said.

After he was shot at, the man grabbed his daughter and tried to run, but the attackers grabbed the man, pulled his daughter away and then shot him in the right leg, police said. They fled southbound on University Avenue after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said. His daughter was not injured.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers. Two wore black hooded sweaters, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers. One of the men wore a red and blue hooded sweater, light colored pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).